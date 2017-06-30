Adrian Weckler: Cyber attack is big w...

Adrian Weckler: Cyber attack is big wake-up call

At least 30,000 Irish homes and businesses still use computer systems open to virus and cyber attacks Stock image Scared after last week's major cyber attack? It seems that tens of thousands of us in Ireland don't think it could ever happen to us. The latest figures show that at least 30,000 Irish homes and businesses still use computer systems that are hopelessly, recklessly open to virus and cyber attacks.

