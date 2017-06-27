WRAPUP 1-Cyber attack hits oil giant ...

WRAPUP 1-Cyber attack hits oil giant and banks in Russia and Ukraine

6 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said a large-scale cyber attack hit its servers on Tuesday and computer systems at some banks and the main airport in neighbouring Ukraine were also disrupted. A Moscow-based cyber security firm, Group-IB, said it appeared to be a coordinated attack simultaneously targeting victims in Russia and Ukraine.

