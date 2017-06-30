Why is my Amazon Reward Not Working?

Hi Dave! I got an email from Amazon that I'd won a headset and just needed to click to confirm, but when I clicked on the Rewards button, I ended up on a survey site. What's wrong with the link, the headset looks very nice? While it would be nice to report that everyone on the Internet is a nice person that has your best interests at heart, the fact is that underneath the funny jokes, pictures of kittens and email from your long-lost cousins, there's an underbelly of criminal activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ask Dave Taylor!.