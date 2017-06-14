What We Know About U.S. Probes of Russian Meddling in 2016 Election

Law enforcement agencies and congressional committees are investigating Russian meddling and possible collusion with members of Trump's campaign. Here is what is publicly known and not known: Former President Barack Obama ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to assess whether Russia tried to intervene in the election after a cyber attack on the Democratic National Committee in July 2016 and the publication of thousands of hacked personal emails from Hillary Clinton's campaign manager in the month before the Nov. 8 election.

