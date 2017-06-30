What we know about the a kill switcha in a Petyaa ransomware attack

Cybersecurity researchers have been racing to analyze the new ransomware that struck Tuesday, first hitting Ukraine in an avalanche of attacks before spreading to companies around the world. The malicious software has been identified as a modified version of a previously known ransomware called Petya or Petrwrap, but has been substantially altered, prompting a debate among researchers over whether it represents new malware.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.