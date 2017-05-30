There are on the CIO story from 10 hrs ago, titled Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Guide to SSL Inspection. In it, CIO reports that:

Encrypted traffic accounts for a large and growing percentage of all network traffic. While the adoption of SSL, and its successor, Transport Layer Security , should be cause for celebration - as encryption improves confidentiality and message integrity - it also puts organizations at risk.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CIO.