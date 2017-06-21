Ukraine is Russia's testbed for launc...

Ukraine is Russia's testbed for launching devastating cyberwar attacks with total impunity

Ever since the Ukrainian "Maidan" revolution , the country has been subjected to waves of punishing cyberwar attacks, targeting its power grids, finance ministry, TV networks, election officials, and other critical systems. These attacks are believed to originate with "Sandworm," a skilled hacker group associated with the Russian government.

