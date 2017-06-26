UK parliament hit by cyber attack targeting MPs email accounts
The UK's Parliament was hit by a cyber attack over the weekend which targeted 90 email accounts of MPs and users of the same network. The UK parliament was hit with its biggest cyber attack on Friday, by hackers who attempted to gain access to the email accounts of MPs.
