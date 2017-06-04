Two New Scams Spin-Off "WannaCry" Ransomware Attacks
Just last month, the "WannaCry" Ransomware attack spread across 150 countries and infected over 250,000 computers - largely outdated government and institutional machines with older operating systems. The attack started in Europe, but fears remain that it will spread to the U.S. and other countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Sat
|stupidform
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Mary
|724
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|May 25
|theyroll
|1
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|3
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC