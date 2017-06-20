Trump huddles with national security team to brainstorm how to protect the electric grid from hac...
In a previous photo, President Donald Trump meets with his national security team at his Mar-a-lago resort in Florida. President Trump met with his top national security advisers on Wednesday, along with energy industry leaders and top confidants, to discuss the cybersecurity threats facing the nation's electric grid.
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 20
|Sergio Fred
|730
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
