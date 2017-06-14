Trump and Russia: Fresh details on cyberattack raise concerns
In light of the recent revelation that Russia's breach of U.S. voting systems before Donald Trump's election was far more extensive than originally reported, Trump's refusal to embrace sanctions against Russia stinks worse than ever. Among the chilling details that have been revealed about Russia's covert activities, hackers attacked systems in 39 states and, in Illinois, went so far as to attempt to delete or alter voter data.
