Trump and Russia: Fresh details on cy...

Trump and Russia: Fresh details on cyberattack raise concerns

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

In light of the recent revelation that Russia's breach of U.S. voting systems before Donald Trump's election was far more extensive than originally reported, Trump's refusal to embrace sanctions against Russia stinks worse than ever. Among the chilling details that have been revealed about Russia's covert activities, hackers attacked systems in 39 states and, in Illinois, went so far as to attempt to delete or alter voter data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 14 Lucy 729
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... Jun 12 hammer 1
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 11 spud 105
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 9 spud 11
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Jun 8 CodeTalker 5
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun 3 stupidform 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,852,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC