Top-secret NSA report: Russian hacker...

Top-secret NSA report: Russian hackers tried to breach US voting systems days before the election

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Hackers associated with Russia's military intelligence agency targeted a company with information on US voting software days before the election and used the data to launch "voter registration-themed" cyberattacks on local government officials, according to a top-secret National Security Agency document that was leaked to The Intercept . clearest indication yet that Russian hackers sought to penetrate US voting systems tied to voter registration in the days and weeks leading up to the election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun 3 stupidform 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 3 Mary 724
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... May 25 theyroll 1
News A screen shot of the page computers infected wi... May 15 Hey Dude 1
News Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May 9 Logical 1
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr '17 USA Today 3
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,949 • Total comments across all topics: 281,554,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC