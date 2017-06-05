Top-secret NSA report: Russian hackers tried to breach US voting systems days before the election
Hackers associated with Russia's military intelligence agency targeted a company with information on US voting software days before the election and used the data to launch "voter registration-themed" cyberattacks on local government officials, according to a top-secret National Security Agency document that was leaked to The Intercept . clearest indication yet that Russian hackers sought to penetrate US voting systems tied to voter registration in the days and weeks leading up to the election.
