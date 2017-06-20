To stop Russia and other hackers, we need to overhaul the internet, says top Israeli security expert
Internet pioneers didn't need to prioritize defending against cyber warfare, but we can and must, says Prof. Isaac Ben-Israel, who developed Israel's cyber agencies and next week hosts the prestigious Tel Aviv U cybersecurity conference David Horovitz is the founding editor of The Times of Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 20
|Sergio Fred
|730
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC