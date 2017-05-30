Tightening the net on the global ransomware threat

On the morning of March 6, Somsak Vatinchai, the managing director of laboratory equipment firm Design Alternative Co, was surprised to find himself unable to log onto the company's computer system like he did every weekday. Instead of the usual login page, his screen showed an English message reading "All your files have been encrypted!" He realised the computer system had been hacked by a user named [email protected]

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.