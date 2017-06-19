Three quarters of Kent businesses sub...

Three quarters of Kent businesses subject to cyber attack, says snap poll

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Kent Online

Three quarters of businesses in Kent have been subject to an attempted email fraud, cyber-attack or telephone fraud in the past six months, according to a snap poll of companies. Many firms in the county also expect to see a marked increase in attempts over the next two years, reports a survey by accountants Kreston Reeves, Brachers Solicitors and Towergate Insurance Brokers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 19 hr Sergio Fred 730
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... Jun 12 hammer 1
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 11 spud 105
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 9 spud 11
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Jun 8 CodeTalker 5
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun 3 stupidform 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,550 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC