Thousands of customers 'at risk' following Virgin Media hack

Virgin Media is advising more than 800,000 customers with a specific router to change their password immediately after an investigation found hackers could gain access to it. Virgin Media said the risk to customers with a Super Hub 2 router was "small", but advised them to change both their network and router passwords if they were still set as the default shown on the attached sticker.

