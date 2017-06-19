The Microsoft security hole at the heart of Russian election hacking
Russian hacking of the 2016 election went deeper than breaking into the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign - the Russians also hacked their way into getting information about election-related hardware and software shortly before voting began. The Intercept published a top-secret National Security Agency document that shows exactly how the Russians did their dirty work in targeting election hardware and software.
