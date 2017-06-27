Tech stocks sour, sending European sh...

Tech stocks sour, sending European shares to two-month low

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

LONDON, June 28 Slumping technology stocks after a global cyber attack and depressed crude oil prices cast a cloud over European shares on Wednesday, sending them to their lowest in two months. The pan-European STOXX 600 hit its lowest since April 24 in early deals, down 1 percent, in step with euro zone stocks and blue-chips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 14 hr REAL AMERICAN 735
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... Jun 12 hammer 1
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 11 spud 105
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 9 spud 11
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Jun 8 CodeTalker 5
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun 3 stupidform 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,190 • Total comments across all topics: 282,096,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC