Tatton MP left unable to access emails following Westminster cyber attack
TATTON'S new MP has asked for her constituents to remain patient as she battles the recent Westminster cyber attack. Esther McVey has been unable to access her emails over the weekend, after defensive measures aimed at halting the leak meant MPs could not get onto the parliament network remotely.
