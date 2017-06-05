Target Settles For $18.5M Over 2013 C...

Target Settles For $18.5M Over 2013 Customer Data Breach

On May 23, 2017, Target Corp. reached a settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia, agreeing to pay $18.5 million to resolve the states' investigation into Target's 2013 customer data breach. The resolution represents the largest multistate data breach settlement to date.

