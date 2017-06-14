State Officials to Testify on Possible Russian Election Involvement
The Senate and House intelligence committees are set on Wednesday to hold two open hearings examining Russian hacking efforts during the 2016 election, featuring testimony from current and former Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation officials as well as state election directors. America's democratic election process appeared to be the target of Russian hackers in 2016, according to some top government officials.
