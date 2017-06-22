Speed, red-light cameras hit in cyber...

Speed, red-light cameras hit in cyber attack

About 50 Victorian speed and red-light cameras have reportedly been hit by a ransomware attack, but police say the cameras have not been compromised. Radio station 3AW reported the WannaCry virus has hit the private camera operator RedFlex, which operates most cameras in the state.

