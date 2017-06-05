Spear-Phishing Attacks: What You Need...

Spear-Phishing Attacks: What You Need to Know

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: PC Magazine

When Democratic National Committee Chief John Podesta's aide forwarded him an email that claimed Podesta's Gmail account was hacked , Podesta did what most of us would have done: He clicked the link within the email and was directed to a website where he was prompted to enter a new password. He did so and then went about his daily business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PC Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... 35 min hammer 1
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Sun spud 105
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Fri Chris 728
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 9 spud 11
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Jun 8 CodeTalker 5
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun 3 stupidform 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,347 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC