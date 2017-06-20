Some states review election systems f...

Some states review election systems for signs of intrusion

FILE - In this June 6, 2013 file photo, the National Security Agency campus in Fort Meade, Md. Some U.S. states are reviewing their election systems for signs of intrusion after a leaked NSA report describes a h... RALEIGH, N.C. - Officials in some states are trying to figure out whether local election offices were targeted in an apparent effort by Russian military intelligence to hack into election software last fall.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 17 hrs ago
I bet they're all Democrats.

Simple question... WHY are the Russians implicitly evil and China implicitly an ally? This could turn ugly for you.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

#2 15 hrs ago
Flash: This just in from CNN - Kentucky Fried Chicken is claiming that Russia tried to hack their computers to learn the secret eleven herbs and spices. Some feel they could be trying to change the recipe, there by causing the company to go bankrupt.
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,723

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 14 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Flash: This just in from CNN - Kentucky Fried Chicken is claiming that Russia tried to hack their computers to learn the secret eleven herbs and spices. Some feel they could be trying to change the recipe, there by causing the company to go bankrupt.
Having heard this, Coca-Cola is taking extra precautions to guard their secret recipe. They've replaced the original formula on the server with the formula for New Coke hoping it will act like a virus.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,723

Lake Geneva, WI

#4 14 hrs ago
Funny, some are suddenly SO worried about the possibility that Russia tried to "hack" parts of the election but say nothing about the untold number of illegals and other ineligible voters who vote in every election.

But there's no need to check people, EVERYONE is honest and trustworthy and would NEVER try to vote when they aren't allowed too, right......
CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,431

Location hidden
#5 11 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Funny, some are suddenly SO worried about the possibility that Russia tried to "hack" parts of the election but say nothing about the untold number of illegals and other ineligible voters who vote in every election.

But there's no need to check people, EVERYONE is honest and trustworthy and would NEVER try to vote when they aren't allowed too, right......
The lefts idea of justice is like Comey's. They pick and choose what is important not by what is legal or illegal but by what flows with their agenda and ideology..
