Some states review election systems for signs of intrusion
Officials in some states are trying to figure out whether local election offices were targeted in an apparent effort by Russian military intelligence to hack into election software last fall. North Carolina is checking on whether any local systems were breached, while the revelation prompted an election security review in Virginia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|11 min
|Retribution
|29
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|13 min
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|2 hr
|CORNSERVATIVE KOOKIS
|4
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|14 hr
|Laura Scurt
|727
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|May 25
|theyroll
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC