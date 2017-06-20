Some states review election systems f...

Some states review election systems for signs of intrusion

Officials in some states are trying to figure out whether local election offices were targeted in an apparent effort by Russian military intelligence to hack into election software last fall. North Carolina is checking on whether any local systems were breached, while the revelation prompted an election security review in Virginia.

