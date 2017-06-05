Short, Stealthy, Sub-Saturating DDoS Attacks Pose Greatest Security Threat to Businesses
The greatest DDoS risk for organisations is the barrage of short, low volume attacks which mask more serious network intrusions, according to the latest DDoS Trends and Analysis report from Corero Network Security According to new Corero research, which highlights DDoS attack attempts against its customers, short, frequent, low-volume DDoS attacks continue to dominate. Despite several headline-dominating, high-volume DDoS attacks over the past year, the vast majority of the DDoS attack attempts against Corero customers during Q1 2017 were less than 10 Gbps per second in volume.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Sat
|stupidform
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Mary
|724
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|May 25
|theyroll
|1
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|3
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC