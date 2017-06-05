Short, Stealthy, Sub-Saturating DDoS Attacks Pose Greatest Security Threat to Businesses

The greatest DDoS risk for organisations is the barrage of short, low volume attacks which mask more serious network intrusions, according to the latest DDoS Trends and Analysis report from Corero Network Security According to new Corero research, which highlights DDoS attack attempts against its customers, short, frequent, low-volume DDoS attacks continue to dominate. Despite several headline-dominating, high-volume DDoS attacks over the past year, the vast majority of the DDoS attack attempts against Corero customers during Q1 2017 were less than 10 Gbps per second in volume.

