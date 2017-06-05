Short, Stealthy, Sub-Saturating DDoS ...

Short, Stealthy, Sub-Saturating DDoS Attacks Pose Greatest Security Threat to Businesses

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Information Technology

The greatest DDoS risk for organisations is the barrage of short, low volume attacks which mask more serious network intrusions, according to the latest DDoS Trends and Analysis report from Corero Network Security According to new Corero research, which highlights DDoS attack attempts against its customers, short, frequent, low-volume DDoS attacks continue to dominate. Despite several headline-dominating, high-volume DDoS attacks over the past year, the vast majority of the DDoS attack attempts against Corero customers during Q1 2017 were less than 10 Gbps per second in volume.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Sat stupidform 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sat Mary 724
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... May 25 theyroll 1
News A screen shot of the page computers infected wi... May 15 Hey Dude 1
News Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l... May 15 Theocraencyclical 1
News Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn... May 9 Logical 1
News Russian hacker faces decades in prison Apr '17 USA Today 3
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC