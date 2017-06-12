Russia hacked into election systems in 39 states. Think what they can do between now and 2018.
Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... Russian hackers didn't just attack the DNC and the DCCC - they went after voting systems in 39 states , Bloomberg reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Mon
|hammer
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 9
|Chris
|728
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC