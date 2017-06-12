Russia hacked into election systems i...

Russia hacked into election systems in 39 states. Think what they can do between now and 2018.

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Kos

Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... Russian hackers didn't just attack the DNC and the DCCC - they went after voting systems in 39 states , Bloomberg reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... Mon hammer 1
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 11 spud 105
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 9 Chris 728
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 9 spud 11
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Jun 8 CodeTalker 5
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun 3 stupidform 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,700 • Total comments across all topics: 281,741,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC