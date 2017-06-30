Rogue cell phone surveillance gives rise to mobile threat defense

Researchers have created a device using off-the-shelf components that can sniff out controversial cell phone surveillance devices, known as IMSI-catchers or StingRays, used by federal and state law enforcement as well as hackers. The International Mobile Subscriber Identity-catchers have not only been used to locate mobile devices but also to sometimes eavesdrop on users, send spam or upload malware, according to University of Washington security researchers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.