Researchers have discovered a new kind of malware that can wreck power grids
Researchers say they've discovered a worrying breed of power grid-wrecking software, saying the program was likely responsible for a brief blackout that hit Kiev late last year. Slovakia-based computer security company ESET and Maryland-based Dragos, Inc. said in a report published Monday that the malicious software has the ability to control the switches and circuit breakers - a nightmare scenario for those charged with keeping the lights on.
