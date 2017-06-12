Reports: Russian Hackers Have Cyber W...

Reports: Russian Hackers Have Cyber Weapon That Can Shut Down Electric Grids

Read more: News Max

The malware, dubbed CrashOverride or Industroyer, was used in December to shut down one-fifth of the electric grid in Kiev, an attack Ukranian officials blamed Russia for according to Reuters. U.S. Security firm Dragos and Slovakian anti-virus software maker ESET issued alerts to governments and infrastructure operators Monday to help them defend against the malware.

