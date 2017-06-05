Report: Russia Launched Cyberattack On Voting Vendor Ahead Of Election
Russia's military intelligence agency launched an attack before Election Day 2016 on a U.S. company that provides voting services and systems, according to a top secret report posted Monday by The Intercept . The news site published a report, with redactions, by the National Security Agency that described the Russian spear-phishing scheme, one it described as perpetrated by the same intelligence agency - the GRU - sanctioned by the Obama administration over the 2016 cyber-mischief.
