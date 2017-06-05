Record-Setting Target Settlement Changes Expectations for Institutional Data Security
On May 24, 47 state attorneys general settled with Target for $18.5 million regarding its 2013 data breach. The implications of the agreement may be more far-reaching than many companies realize.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Mary
|724
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|May 25
|theyroll
|1
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|3
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC