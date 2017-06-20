Ramsay father-in-law put behind bars for hacking into his emails
Gordon Ramsay's father-in-law was jailed on Thursday for hacking into the chef's emails to dig up dirt. Chris Hutcheson broke into personal files to get back at the TV star after being thrown out of Ramsay's lucrative business empire.
