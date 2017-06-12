Questions and answers on the Cowboy's...

Questions and answers on the Cowboy's Casino cyber attack

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The personal information of 14,294 customers, clients and staff was stolen in a 2016 cyberattack at Cowboys Casino. Customers and staff of Cowboy's Casino in Calgary who have had their personal information leaked online probably have a lot of questions about what happened and what they can do to protect themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... Mon hammer 1
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Sun spud 105
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 9 Chris 728
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 9 spud 11
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Jun 8 CodeTalker 5
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun 3 stupidform 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,133 • Total comments across all topics: 281,731,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC