Questions and answers on the Cowboy's Casino cyber attack
The personal information of 14,294 customers, clients and staff was stolen in a 2016 cyberattack at Cowboys Casino. Customers and staff of Cowboy's Casino in Calgary who have had their personal information leaked online probably have a lot of questions about what happened and what they can do to protect themselves.
