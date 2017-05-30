Putin ridicules claims of meddling in US vote

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during the Russia-USA Business Dialogue discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, June 2, 2017. . In this photo taken Thursday, June 1, 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, greets ANSA Director General Giuseppe Cerbone, right, at his meeting with heads of international news agencies at the St. Petersburg I... ST.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.