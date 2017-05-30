Praise for Bolton computer experts after trust escapes cyber attack crisis
HEALTH bosses have praised the skills of its IT staff for helping save Bolton from the largest cyber attack in NHS history. Forty hospital trust became infected by a "ransomware" attack demanding payment to regain access to vital medical records on May 12. At Thursdays meeting of trust board members, chairman David Wakefield praised the IT department and the work of chief technology officer Brett Walmsley.
