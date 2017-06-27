Petya ransomware virus is back amid cyber attack - Swiss agency
Ransomware known as Petya seems to have re-emerged to affect computer systems across Europe, causing issues primarily in Ukraine, Russia, England and India, a Swiss government information technology agency said on Tuesday. "There have been indications of late that Petya is in circulation again, exploiting the SMB vulnerability," the Swiss Reporting and Analysis Centre for Information Assurance said in an e-mail.
