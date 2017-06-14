Norwich airport and hospital hacker, ...

Norwich airport and hospital hacker, - His Royal Gingerness', jailed

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Computing.co.uk

Daniel Devereux also has to follow a strict set of rules when using a smartphone, tablet or laptop under a first-of-its-kind criminal behaviour order A man who hacked the Norwich Airport website and the website of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has been jailed and banned from owning an internet-enabled device, unless he follows a strict set of rules. After pleading guilty, Daniel Devereux, 30, was sentenced at Norwich Magistrates Court after being charged with two counts of Section 1 of the Computer Misuse Act for the two incidents that occurred in September and November 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Computing.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computer Security Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jun 14 Lucy 729
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... Jun 12 hammer 1
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 11 spud 105
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Jun 9 spud 11
News Some states review election systems for signs o... Jun 8 CodeTalker 5
News Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U.... Jun 7 Cordwainer Trout 4
News Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu... Jun 3 stupidform 1
See all Computer Security Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computer Security Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,082 • Total comments across all topics: 281,877,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC