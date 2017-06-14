Norwich airport and hospital hacker, - His Royal Gingerness', jailed
Daniel Devereux also has to follow a strict set of rules when using a smartphone, tablet or laptop under a first-of-its-kind criminal behaviour order A man who hacked the Norwich Airport website and the website of Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has been jailed and banned from owning an internet-enabled device, unless he follows a strict set of rules. After pleading guilty, Daniel Devereux, 30, was sentenced at Norwich Magistrates Court after being charged with two counts of Section 1 of the Computer Misuse Act for the two incidents that occurred in September and November 2015.
