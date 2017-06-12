NHS in Scotland at risk of more cyber attacks warns expert
Scotland is lagging behind England in the creation of "robust and dynamic" health service IT systems, a Holyrood inquiry into the recent cyber attack on the NHS has been warned. Scots need to wake up to the reality that IT systems at the heart of modern life may be more vulnerable to attack then we think, according to leading Scots tech expert Professor Bill Buchanan, right.
