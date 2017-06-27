New cyberattack causes mass disruptio...

New cyberattack causes mass disruption across Europe

8 hrs ago Read more: Chardandilminsternews.co.uk

A new and highly virulent outbreak of malicious data-scrambling software appears to be causing mass disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard. Company and government officials reported serious intrusions at the Ukrainian power grid, banks and government offices, where one senior official posted a photo of a darkened computer screen and the words "the whole network is down".

Chicago, IL

