NERC says cyber attack risk is growing, but no power outages yet

There were no reportable cybersecurity incidents in 2016 and, therefore, no events that caused loss of load, according to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation's "State of Reliability" report for 2017. While this indicates NERC 's efforts with industry have been successful in isolating and protecting operational systems from various adversaries, this does not suggest that cybersecurity risk is low.

Chicago, IL

