NERC says cyber attack risk is growing, but no power outages yet
There were no reportable cybersecurity incidents in 2016 and, therefore, no events that caused loss of load, according to the North American Electric Reliability Corporation's "State of Reliability" report for 2017. While this indicates NERC 's efforts with industry have been successful in isolating and protecting operational systems from various adversaries, this does not suggest that cybersecurity risk is low.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Utility Products.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sun
|Frankie
|732
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|Jun 12
|hammer
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 11
|spud
|105
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|Jun 9
|spud
|11
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|Jun 8
|CodeTalker
|5
|Leaked NSA document highlights deep flaws in U....
|Jun 7
|Cordwainer Trout
|4
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC