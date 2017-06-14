My Entity Just Experienced a Cyber-At...

My Entity Just Experienced a Cyber-Attack! What Do We Do Now?

12 hrs ago

On June 9, 2017, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services , Office of Civil Rights released a cyber-attack "Quick Response" checklist for the benefit of HIPAA covered entities and business associates. This checklist and the accompanying info-graphic is part of the ongoing HHS campaign to get out ahead of cyber-attacks in the healthcare sector.

