Move to stop 'misuse of computer law'
ONE AFTERNOON last month, as journalist Pratch Rujivanarom was at work in the office, a summons issued by the Nakhon Prathom Court was delivered to him out of the blue. He was dumfounded to learn he was being sued by a mining company for allegedly filing a false report on the environmental impact of mining in Myanmar on a river and people living nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Add your comments below
Computer Security Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Sat
|stupidform
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Mary
|724
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|May 25
|theyroll
|1
|A screen shot of the page computers infected wi...
|May 15
|Hey Dude
|1
|Isis have been hacked by Anonymous again with l...
|May 15
|Theocraencyclical
|1
|Why your next Echo command should be: a Disconn...
|May 9
|Logical
|1
|Russian hacker faces decades in prison
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|3
Find what you want!
Search Computer Security Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC