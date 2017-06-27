Major organisations among those affec...

Major organisations among those affected by worldwide cyber attack

13 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

A raft of organisations including big business and government offices in eastern Europe have been hit by a worldwide cyber attack. The "massive ransomware campaign" has affected organisations ranging from global law firm DLA Piper, to advertising giant WPP and US pharmaceutical company Merck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Chicago, IL

