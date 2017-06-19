Linlithgow MP among those hit by cyber attack
Linlithgow and Falkirk East MP Martyn Day has sent constituents an emergency social media message after a cyber attack at Westminster. The weekend attack has been described as "sustained and determined", and the worst case of hacking so far experienced at Westminster.
