Kaspersky Lab and Injazat to Extend Cooperation in Cybersecurity

Global cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Injazat Data Systems , an industry-recognized market leader for secure data center and managed services solutions. The agreement will see the two parties working together to develop a potential partnership in the areas of industrial IT security, cyber defense and other offerings.

