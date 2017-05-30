Japan to hawk home-grown cybersecurity tech at Interpol World next month
Japan will set up its own pavilion at Interpol World 2017 in Singapore next month to show off home-grown cybersecurity technologies with government aid, promoters say. The display from July 5 to 7 will showcase information security products and services from 10 Japanese firms to demonstrate Japan's own technologies as global threats against digital and online security proliferate.
