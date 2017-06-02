Iraqi hacker arrested for targeting security agency
Baghdad: An Iraqi activist has been arrested for hacking the National Security Service's website and posting a message criticising it, but his detention has inspired further hacks calling for his release. Hussein Mahdi had previously targeted other Iraqi government websites to air grievances against the authorities, who have now responded in kind with posts on his social media accounts.
