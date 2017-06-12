Iomart eyes growth as cyber attacks s...

Iomart eyes growth as cyber attacks step up

Read more: Sunday Herald

IOMART, the cloud computing specialist, has hailed the potential for its business arising from the growth of cyber attacks, as it reported a hike in profits in its last financial year. Glasgow -based Iomart reported pre-tax profits up 13 per cent to A 14.7 million for the year ended March 31. The results were in line with analysts' forecasts, though investors sent the shares down nearly six per cent, closing at 319p.

Chicago, IL

