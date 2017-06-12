Iomart eyes growth as cyber attacks step up

IOMART, the cloud computing specialist, has hailed the potential for its business arising from the growth of cyber attacks, as it reported a hike in profits in its last financial year. Glasgow -based Iomart reported pre-tax profits up 13 per cent to A 14.7 million for the year ended March 31. The results were in line with analysts' forecasts, though investors sent the shares down nearly six per cent, closing at 319p.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.