Indonesia tightens noose on hackers with new cybersecurity agency
THREE years after its proposal, Indonesia finally established its National Cyber and Cipher Agency this week amid concerns over the country's alarming vulnerability to cyberattacks. The new agency rolls together the Indonesia Security Incident Response Team on Internet Infrastructure and the long established State Cipher Agency into one body that reports directly to the president.
